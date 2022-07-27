Rick and Morty season 6 premieres this September

The universe better beware because Rick Sanchez and his sidekick/grandson Morty Smith are returning to our small screens. In a recent press release (via TV Line), Adult Swim has finally revealed the highly anticipated Rick and Morty season 6 release date. Fans can now officially look forward to more interdimensional and space travel shenanigans as early as September 11, 2022.

The hit animated series, will premiere at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim and will see Justin Roiland back to voice the dysfunctional duo. Since season 5 wrapped up in August 2021, this marks the quickest turnaround time between Rick and Morty instalments yet –with the gap being under a year long. However, we aren’t complaining, especially considering the show’s previous two-year gap between seasons 3 and 4.

To say that there is a buzz around Rick and Morty’s next adventure is an understatement. Few shows are as popular or as culturally relevant as the story about the drunk genius and his family. Let us also remember the gifts (or perhaps curses, depending on how you look at it) of Szechuan sauce and Pickle Rick that dominated the meme-o-sphere years ago.

In the season 6 press release, the president of Adult Swim and Cartoon Network, Michael Ouweleen, acknowledged the importance of continuing the adventures of Rick and Morty, and hinted that more viral moments are to come.

“It’s hard to overstate the impact of Rick and Morty. More than a hit show, it is truly a global phenomenon,” he said. “As we prepare to launch this soon-to-be iconic season, we will be giving fans a unique way to be part of the fun — so keep your eyes peeled.”

Currently, plot details about Rick and Morty season 6 are being kept relatively under wraps. Adult Swim did hint that the new entry will pick up from the events of season 5 and that maybe, “Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss!” will be involved.

