Nicolas Cage’s Dracula will draw from David Bowie’s Thin White Duke

Nicolas Cage has provided some insight into some of the inspiration behind his upcoming portrayal of Dracula in horror movie Renfield — and it’s a mixture, to say the least.

In an interview with GQ, the April cover star said that one person he was drawing inspiration from in his portrayal of the classic monster movie character was his late father, the brother of director Francis Ford Coppola. “August Coppola’s coming back,” he said. “And he’s coming back as Dracula.” But that isn’t all, as Cage also revealed that he was “trying to become the Thin White Duke” in preparation for his role in the monster movie.

The Thin White Duke was a controversial persona created by David Bowie, who became notorious for his aristocratic appearance, fascist statements, and sinister presence. Bowie admitted in later interviews that this persona was the result of heavy drug use. Cage also revealed to GQ he was giving up alcohol as part of his preparation for the project. “I have to focus, and it leads to anxiety,” he said. “It’s so hard to retain the dialogue if you’re doing that.”

The good news is, according to Cage, his doctor told him that has “the liver of a 13-year-old choir boy.” Renfield is directed by Chris McKay, who has been involved in projects ranging from the animated family movie The LEGO Movie to the adult TV series Robot Chicken.

Nicolas Cage Lifesize Cardboard Cutout $65.00 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

In the original Dracula novel by Bram Stoker, R.M. Renfield is Dracula’s dedicated henchman. He will be played in the upcoming film by X-Men star Nicholas Hoult, with the comedy movie focussing on how he runs away from this life after falling for a traffic officer (Awkwafina).

The current tentative release date for Renfield is April 14, 2023.