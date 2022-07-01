Quantum Leap reboot premieres this September

Did Dr. Beckett ever return home? The reboot of classic sci-fi series Quantum Leap may give you the answers you need and more in the near future, with NBC confirming that the TV series is premiering on September 19, 2022.

The new series will see Dr. Ben Song use the infamous machine against protocol, angering the no-nonsense Herbert ‘Magic’ Williams as he travels across time and space with the help of his new holographic BFF Addison (Caitlin Bassett). Meanwhile, back at home, Dr. Song’s teammates Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park) and Jenn Chou (Nanrisa Lee) try to unravel not just the quantum leap machine, but what actually happened to Dr. Beckett all those years ago.

Station Eleven’s Helen Shaver directed the pilot episode, which was written by Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrdan, who previously worked together on drama series La Brea. Meanwhile, along with Martin Gero, the executive producer team saw some familiar faces including Don Bellisario, the original series’ showrunner, and Deborah Pratt, who voiced Ziggy the AI in the same OG show.

In an interview with The Companion, Pratt said of the rebooted series’ pilot episode: “Raymond Lee is South Korean, and he’s playing Ben Song. I think that’s a huge step forward that will bring in more global storylines. I can’t tell you his backstory and all that kind of stuff, but the episode is a true Quantum Leap episode and it’s an homage to the series in that sense. The characters that they have created for the show, I feel like, are strong and interesting.” She added that the new series “brings so many new elements.”

“And I go back to Star Trek,” she said. “Everything that Star Trek can do, Quantum Leap can do. I think we should do a series of movies, I think we should do a series of series, and this is very much the first step into that world. And it will be up to the fans.”

Quantum Leap will premiere on NBC on September 19, 2022.