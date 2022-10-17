New Predator movie star wants to join the MCU

It’s been a pretty great year for horror movie franchises, and the Predator series has been one of the most successful benefactors of adding fresh blood to its saga recently. Now, Amber Midthunder, the star of Prey, has her sights set on bagging a role in the MCU.

Prey was an exceptionally well-made thriller movie, that not only paid homage to the roots of the Predator movie franchise, but also provided a breath of fresh air and something original. We loved it, as you can see from our Prey review, and one of the main reasons for that is down to the brilliant performance of Midthunder in the lead role.

With the success of the alien movie on her CV, Midthunder revealed to Variety that she is now keen to enter the superhero movie world.

“I’m definitely a big MCU fan. I’ve always loved the X-Men movies, all the Avengers movies. I’ve always been a big fan of the MCU. We’ll talk about [who I could play] later,” she said.

The range of possibilities is endless really, with a whole host of MCU characters and X-Men characters Midthunder could take on. After her impressive performance in Prey, we’re sure Kevin Feige will be keen to sign her up for a Marvel movie role.

Funnily enough, Midthunder has already technically played a Marvel character in the TV series Legion. But with that show not necessarily being connected to the MCU, the door is still open for her to take on a new role.

Funnily enough, Midthunder has already technically played a Marvel character in the TV series Legion. But with that show not necessarily being connected to the MCU, the door is still open for her to take on a new role.