Jackie Chan movies inspired the action in Prey

Prey is a prequel set in the Predator universe, 300 years ago, which comes to Hulu (US) and Disney Plus (UK) on August 5. In his interview with The Digital Fix, director Dan Trachtenberg discussed some surprising action movie influences on the film – including Speed, The Rock and Jackie Chan movies.

Given that Prey is set in the Comanche Nation in 1717, and is part of a franchise starring Arnold Schwarzenegger that began in 1987, nineties action movies set in LA and San Francisco don’t seem like the most obvious inspirations. However, Trachtenberg explained; “I loved seeing Speed the first time, and it opens with that super intense elevator sequence, then you get to the bus.”

“I remember The Rock had that crazy car chase through San Francisco, and then you get to the island. I love movies that even before the premise starts, you already have some intense set-pieces, so that was very much fuel for this movie as well.” Prey’s version of this is to have Naru (Amber Midthunder) face a cougar in the film’s opening sequence.

Nineties action movies weren’t the only influence on Prey, there was also martial arts movies. “Both Naru’s big fight sequence and Taabe’s [Dakota Beavers] big fight sequence are them using the weapons that are around them creatively, which somewhat stems from a love of Jackie Chan movies, loving creativity inside fight choreography, and seeing characters be resourceful,” Trachtenberg told The Digital Fix.

“They’re both pulling weapons out of bodies, and then using them against new bodies. That wasn’t intentional, but clearly comes from the same resource in me.” Prey has an impressive 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, with most people agreeing it’s the best Predator movie since the first one. Our reviewer says; “Midthunder is perfectly cast in the role [and is] an action star in the making.”

