Pokemon’s Team Rocket have blasted off for the last time

The Pokémon anime series is coming to the end of an era, with Ash, Pikachu, and their friends stepping back from the spotlight to be replaced by new anime characters. However, it’s not just Ash’s friends who will be missing from the fresh start for the long-running TV series.

Team Rocket – Ash’s long-term enemies who have been trying to capture Pikachu for years with various plots – also look set to be retiring. In the latest episode of the show, Jesse, James, and Meowth have yet another attempt to steal Pikachu thwarted once again.

After their newest failure, the trio appear to decide that their Pokémon-stealing days are over, and disband. You can watch the clip and witness the sad end for yourself, as it’s been shared by Centro Pokémon on Twitter.

As Pokémon gears up to rejuvenate itself with new characters, it isn’t entirely surprising that Team Rocket’s devilish trio are making their own departure too. However, the downbeat manner in which it appears to occur will come as a bit of a shock for Pokémon fans.

Still, the Pokémon series isn’t at the end just yet, and there is still the final episode of Ash’s adventures left to come. In that episode, we might see that Team Rocket either regroup, or at least have some happier conclusion.

Either way, fans of the trio will have to come to terms with the fact that this new era of the Pokémon anime will seemingly be starting things entirely from fresh. But, at least we’ll be getting a new Pikachu on our screens as it’s been announced that one of the new characters will have a companion named Captain Pikachu.

For more on Pokémon, check out why the Pokémon movies are better than you think, and also take a look at our picks for the best Pokémon movies. Or if you want to know more about Pokémon, then our sibling site Pocket Tactics have their very own Pokédex