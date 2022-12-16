Ash and Pikachu’s Pokémon series replacements have been revealed

When it comes to anime series, few are as influential or beloved as Pokémon. Now, we are entering a new era of the hit animated series – one without the iconic anime characters Ash Ketchum and Pikachu. That’s right, Ash and Pikachu are retiring, and their replacements have already been revealed.

Following the conclusion of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, the next TV series set in the world of Pokémon will follow the dual protagonists Liko and Roy. Replacing Pikachu will also be a wide range of canon creatures, such as “Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet videogames, as well as the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza in its Shiny form.” So lots to look forward to!

This news comes straight from a press release via The Pokémon Company International, so the departure of Ash and his trusty electric-type partner is cemented at this point. And although we all love Ash and Pikachu, the new direction does make sense.

Recently, we saw Ash complete his long-time goal of becoming the world’s greatest Pokémon trainer after defeating all his opponents at the Pokémon World Coronation Series Masters Eight Tournament. The new series will follow on after Ash’s big win, with new young hopefuls ready for their own journey as Ash began his 25 years ago.

If you are sad to see Ash and Pikachu leave, don’t worry, they are getting a proper send-off too. Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series may be about to wrap, but there is also set to be a collection of special episodes commemorating Ash and Pikachu’s two decades of fun and adventures releasing too.

While the plots for these episodes are being kept under wraps, the press release does state that it will be packed with nostalgia. “These episodes will feature fan-favourite Pokémon and characters, including Misty and Brock, and they will provide a glimpse at what the future may hold for the world’s strongest Trainer in this final chapter for Ash and his Pikachu,” it reads.

The new Pokemon series is set to release sometime in 2023.