Ash Ketchum from Pokémon has finally achieved his dream after 25 years

The single most iconic Pokémon trainer of all time has finally achieved his dream, and it only took him a quarter of a century. Ash Ketchum has been the main character in the Pokémon anime series for decades now, as the TV series has followed the character while he travels across various regions, trying to catch ’em all.

The first episode of the animated series aired back in 1997 when Ash started his journey in the Kanto region with his trusty Pokémon Pikachu, alongside Gym Leaders Brock and Misty. Now, the latest season of the series is continuing with Ash travelling across all the new regions introduced by the Pokémon games, all as he tries to become the best Pokémon trainer in the world.

Now, over 25 years after the series first started, Ash has finally achieved his goal, and Ash Ketchum has become the Pokémon World Champion. Go Ash! In a new episode of the series, Ash wins in his battle against Leon in the finals of Pokémon World Coronation Series: Masters Eight Tournament. The Pokémon team he won with is: Pikachu, Dragonite, Gengar, Lucario, Sirfetch’d and Dracovish.

It’s a fun moment for fans of the series, and goes to show both how long the series has really been around for, and how many challenges Ash has had to face along the way. Above all, all this goes to prove that as long as you’re willing to sacrifice 25 years, you truly can achieve just about anything. How very inspirational. For more Pokémon fun, check out our guide to the best video game movies of all time.