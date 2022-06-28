No, Johnny Depp isn’t returning to the Pirates of the Caribbean

Rumours that Johnny Depp could be returning as Captain Jack Sparrow have been taking the internet by storm, after a report claimed that the actor was working to establish a $301 million deal to return to the franchise on June 27. But, unfortunately for all you Pirates of the Caribbean fans, it seems like Depp won’t be venturing back into the cinematic high seas anytime soon.

Depp has previously starred in all five Pirates of the Caribbean movies, including the latest in the franchise, Dead Men Tell No Tales, which was released in 2017. However, in May 2022, Jerry Bruckheimer, who is now working on two more films in the IP, was asked if Depp would return for future sequels, to which he told The Sunday Times, “not at this point.”

According to PopTopic, a source disclosed that “Disney is very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp” and that the company was “very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and return as his iconic character.” The source went on to hint that the deal would see Depp “return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and a spin-off Disney Plus series about the early life of the Captain of the Black Pearl.”

However, before you all start jumping for joy and cracking out the rum, a representative for the actor told NBC News that the source was false. “This is made up,” they said.

It isn’t that surprising that Depp wouldn’t be keen to return to Disney, as he stated as much during the recent defamation trial between himself and ex-wife Amber Heard.

During the case (via E! Online), Heard’s attorney Ben Rottenborn said to the star: “The fact is, Mr Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film? Correct?” Depp then replied, “That is true, Mr Rottenborn.”

So yeah, needless to say, it seems that rumours on Captain Jack Sparrow’s comeback, are just strictly that – rumours. However, although Depp may not be coming back to the franchise, but that doesn’t mean that the IP is dead in the water just yet.

Currently, an untitled female-led spin-off is in the works with Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey) set to pen the script and Margot Robbie on board to star in a leading role. And, of course, Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is still on course to hit the big screen at some point too.

