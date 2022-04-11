Nicolas Cage names his favourite performance he’s done

Picking a favourite Nicolas Cage performance is a nearly impossible task. He’s appeared in a stunningly diverse number of films, done everything from action movies to horror movies, and even played himself in one recent project.

Still, the man himself knows exactly what his favourite performance is and ba news face-off fans it’s one of his newer films. During a Reddit ask me anything the veteran actor was asked what his favourite performance was to which he replied, “Pig is my favourite performance of mine, and I think that movie, along with Scorsese’s Bringing Out The Dead, are arguably my two best movies as a whole.”

That said Cage doesn’t believe it’s his most challenging role. When asked about that he said, ” I would say that Nick Cage in Massive Talent was the most challenging role I had to get into character for because I had the added component of trying to protect a person named Nick Cage and also facilitating the director’s absurdist vision of so-called Nick Cage and it was a highwire act every day.”

Cage was doing the film to promote The Unbearable Massive Weight of Talent, a film that sees the star play a version of himself. Broke and with no work coming in, this version of Cage accepts $1 million to attend the birthday of a billionaire super fan Javi Gutierrez.

Unfortunately, the Javi (Pedro Pascal) turns out to be an arms dealer and one of the most wanted men on the planet. Cage is then forced by the CIA to spy on Javi despite the fact they really get on.

