Pearl and X sequel is “best” of horror movie trilogy, says Mia Goth

Ti West brought something new to the horror movie landscape in 2022, by releasing X in March and its prequel Pearl in September. Mia Goth took on dual roles – of ‘final girl’ Maxine – an aspiring porn star/actress in the 1970s and of antagonist Pearl, who is in her 80s in X. Pearl was set during WWI and the 1918 flu pandemic, with Goth playing Pearl as an aspiring actress and star. West and Goth will be concluding the trilogy with MaXXXine, which could be released in 2023 (or maybe 2024). It follows Maxine in 1980s Los Angeles, as she pursues her quest for fame.

In a new interview with Variety, Goth teased that MaXXXine will be the best of the three; “It’s the best script of the three by far. It’s going be the best movie of the three. We’re all so tight now. This is going to be our third movie we’re working on together and everyone’s coming back together, so it’s bringing the band all back together again. We just have a shorthand with each other. We know how everybody works and we’re all so excited.”

“It’s the biggest story of the three with the highest stakes and Maxine has gone through so much at this point. So when we find her in this new world, she’s just a force to be reckoned with and she goes through some pretty wild adventures.”

Goth was asked if MaXXXine will be filmed this year and she responded; “Yeah, I’m in prep with the script, doing my homework, getting everything ready. Then you let it all go once you get to set and just hope that some magic comes from it.”

Goth has become something of a horror movie fixture, having starred in Luca Guadagnino’s take on Suspiria. She also co-stars with Alexander Skarsgard in Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool, which premieres at the Sundance Film Festival before being released at the end of January 2023.

Infinity Pool is just one of many new movies coming up in 2023 that we’re excited about.