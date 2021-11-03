Paw Patrol 2 set to battle it out with Dune 2

It’s set to be cute pups versus giant sandworms in October 2023, with a sequel to Paw Patrol: The Movie being greenlit. The first movie was a theatrical success, grossing $135 million globally. The sequel will be called Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie and will be released on 13 October 2023, where it will battle it out with Dune: Part Two (with a release date of 10 October 2023).

The movie was a spin-off of the massively successful and long-running TV show, which parents of toddlers are more than familiar with, as well as all the toys and merch that go with it. Confusingly, the movie is getting a TV spin-off, although it is said to be focusing on one of the main pups.

The Canadian TV show started in 2013 and is based on a group of puppies who have various jobs in the emergency services – including police officer, firefighter, helicopter rescue and sea rescue. Their leader is a 10 year old boy called Ryder.

According to Deadline, the plot synopsis of the sequel is as follows; “a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, and gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The Mighty Pups. For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true. But things take a turn for the worse when the pups’ arch rival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams with a mad scientist to steal the superpowers for the two villains. With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it’s too late, and Skye will need to learn that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference.”

As well as being a box office hit, the movie also did well for streaming service Paramount Plus, where it launched day-and-date with the theatrical release. It reached number one on the service and still managed to make $40 million in US theatres. Paramount are going for the same release strategy with Clifford the Big Red Dog.

All the remains to be seen is who will rise to the top – Paul Atreides or Chase the German Shepherd? Unfortunately, we have two years to wait until we can find out.