Outlander season 8 is confirmed, will end the fantasy series

Bad news Sassenachs, Outlander’s eighth season will unfortunately be its last. The long-running time-travel series will be bowing-out with a final ten-episode season, which will follow season seven’s specially-extended 16 episode run. The good news though is Outlander is getting a spin-off prequel series called Blood of My Blood.

Outlander is based on the massively popular book series by Diana Gabaldon. The first season, which was aired in 2014, sees Claire (Catriona Balfe) magically transported from 1945 to 1743, where she meets Highland warrior Jamie (Sam Heughan). In the most recent seasons, Claire and Jamie were living in America and dealing with the American Revolutionary War in the 1770s-1780s.

Speaking of the prequel series, showrunner Matthew B. Roberts told Deadline; “Outlander: Blood of My Blood is, at its heart, a love story. It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain. The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser’s marriage vow to Claire and there will be several names and faces that Outlander fans will know and recognise.”

Roberts continued; “Jamie and Claire’s TV story may be coming to an end with season eight, but Diana is continuing on with their literary journey in her wonderful book series and is working diligently on book ten. With Jamie and Claire, and now [Jamie’s parents] Brian (Fraser) and Ellen (MacKenzie), there is still so much more to come in the Outlander universe, and we cannot wait to continue sharing these stories with our dedicated fans.”

Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz said; “For nearly a decade Outlander has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we’re pleased to bring Claire and Jamie’s epic love story to a proper conclusion. But before we close this chapter there is plenty of their passionate story to tell over the course of 26 new episodes and even more to explore of this dynamic world and its origin story.”

Outlander season 7 will begin in Summer 2023. In the meantime, enjoy our guide to the best fantasy series.