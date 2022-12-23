Outlander season 7 release date will arrive next year, teases star

After season six of Outlander was delayed, and ended up being a shorter season than usual – both of these being due to the pandemic of course – fans can rejoice that there isn’t as long to wait for season seven. The other good news is that it will be a bumper season – with 16 episodes, instead of the usual 12. And now Sam Heughan has promised that Outlander season seven will definitely be out sometime in 2023. Starz has also released a teaser that narrows things down to “summer 2023.”

Outlander fans experienced a “droughtlander” after season five ended on May 10, 2020. Nearly two years later, Season 6 finally hit our screens in March 2022, but it only had 8 episodes, instead of the usual 12. This is why season seven will be longer, to cover the story that had to be dropped from season six.

We now know that the seventh season will debut in summer 2023, but Sam Heughan’s Instagram post has a picture of Jamie (Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) with the words; “Outlander New Season Coming in 2023.” His caption reads; “Lots to look forward to in the new year! Happy Holidays all!”

The seventh season will mostly revolve around the seventh book in the Outlander series, which is called Echo in the Bone. The synopsis of the book is; “This book has four major storylines: Jamie and Claire; Roger and Brianna (and family); Lord John and William; and Young Ian, all intersecting in the nexus of the American Revolution—and all of them with sharp points.”

Jamie becomes entangled in the Revolutionary War, and our dashing hero will end up on the opposing side of the battlefield facing his dear old friend Lord John Grey and his step-son/ward William Ransom. This is in fact Jamie’s secret son William Ransom, who we last saw as a young child. It has been confirmed that the character of William will be making his big return as a full-grown adult in season seven, still unaware of who his true father is…for now anyway. Charles Vandervaart will portray the grown-up William on the small screen.

So, as Heughan says, there’s much to look forward to indeed. While we wait for the seventh season, check out our guide to the best drama series.