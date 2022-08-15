How to watch Orphan: First Kill – can I stream the new horror movie?

Wondering, ‘how can I watch Orphan: First Kill?’ Well, look no further because The Digital Fix is here to help! The long-awaited sequel to the 2009 horror movie Orphan, Orphan: First Kill takes us back in time and reveals the origins of Esther – the murderous 33-year-old woman posing as an innocent child.

Directed by William Brent Bell, Orphan: First Kill sees Isabelle Fuhrman reprise her role as Esther as she infiltrates her first American family after escaping from a mental institution in Estonia. However, the longer she impersonates the wealthy family’s missing daughter, the more she realises that she isn’t the only one with a few skeletons in her closet. Filming for the thriller movie began in 2020, and now after a couple of years of waiting, spooky cinephiles can look forward to seeing the sequel hit the big screen.

However, you may be wondering where and when you will be able to watch Orphan: First Kill exactly. Or you may be pondering, ‘will the new horror movie be available to stream online?’ We are here to give you all the answers, so sit back and get ready to enjoy some Esther carnage – here is how to watch Orphan: First Kill.

Where can I watch Orphan: First Kill?

The good news is that Orphan: First Kill will be available to watch on August 19, 2022, in both theatres and on digital streaming services such as Paramount Plus. The doubly good news is that this date applies to both US and UK readers. That’s right, Esther is coming for you all!

The August 19 date likely won’t change either, as the horror movie has already been shown across the Philippines back in July 2022 – meaning that the international distribution ball is fully rolling at this point.

So if you are a fan of spooky flicks, it is time to book your tickets at your local cineplex now.

Can I stream Orphan First Kill?

Yes! Yes, you can… well, on August 19 anyway. As mentioned above, Orphan: First Kill will have a dual release, becoming available on the streaming service Paramount Plus and showing in a select number of cinemas.

Other places where you will be able to stream the horror movie include Amazon prime video and Apple TV Plus. So don’t worry; if you aren’t signed up to Paramount Plus yet, there are plenty of options at your disposal.

Paramount Plus costs £6.99/$9.99 per month; if you want to join the Paramount club, you can sign up to the platform by clicking our link here.