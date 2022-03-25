Only Murders in the Building season 2 set for June release

We won’t have to wait too long for the follow up to Hulu’s hit murder mystery show, Only Murders in the Building. The unlikely trio of podcasters, played by Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, will be back on June 28, 2022. Earlier this year, there was something of an online campaign for the trio to be the 2022 Oscars hosts. Ironically, actual host Amy Schumer has joined the cast for the second season.

The official synopsis for season two is as follows; “Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver and Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue – the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbours who all think they committed murder.”

Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Jess Rosenthal, and This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman.

John Hoffman, the co-creator and showrunner of Only Murders in the Building, told Elle that the central trio will see their fame – and the show’s scope – grow as they become the centre of this mysterious new crime.

“I think what’s going to be interesting in season 2—not to tip off too much—but there’s a bit of an expansion to all their stories,” he explained. “In New York, it doesn’t take long for an interesting story to make headlines. So there is an expansion happening around everything in their lives and in the podcast. I think there’s something in there that might help us expand the show, maybe beyond the building, in future seasons.”

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short have released a cute little announcement video, which you can see below;

Further casting announcements include Cara Delevigne and Hollywood legend Shirley MacLaine, who given Sting’s role in season one, could be playing herself. While we wait until June, check out our guide the best detective movies.