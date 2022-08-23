Paul Rudd’s Only Murders in the Building appearance explained

Only Murders in the Building season 2 has come to a close, leaving true crime fans worldwide bereft. How will they get their murderous fix now? Well, all is not lost. We know that Only Murders in the Building season 3 is on the way.

The second season saw Mabel, Charles, and Oliver on their most challenging case yet. The trio were all implicated in the murder of Bunny Folger by a mysterious menace who stalked the secret passages of the Arconia. In the end, though, our heroes triumphed, exposing the killer and bringing them to justice.

The podcasting trio aren’t out of the murderous woods just yet, however. In the final moments of Only Murders in the Building season 2, they were witness to yet another killing. The victim of this latest crime is none other than Ben Glenroy, played by the inimitable Paul Rudd. Here’s everything you need to know about Paul Rudd’s appearance in Only Murders in the Building, and we’ll get to the bottom of whether he’ll appear in season 3.

Is Paul Rudd in Only Murders in the Building?

Yes, Paul Rudd is in Only Murders in the Building. Rudd briefly appears in the final episode of season 2 but is quickly killed off.

Who does Paul Rudd play in Only Murders in the Building?

Paul Rudd plays Ben Glenroy, a theatre actor who’s the lead in Oliver’s Broadway show. We don’t know why but Ben and Charles have a slightly fractious relationship, and moments before Ben died, Charles warned him to “stay away from her” and that he “knew what Ben had done.”

Ben mysteriously died when the curtain rose on the stage before he could utter a single line. We know that whatever killed him caused him to bleed profusely from his mouth.

Will Paul Rudd be in Only Murders in the Building season 3?

Rudd will return in Only Murders in the Building season 3. After all, we saw an awful lot of Bunny (who dies in season one) during the second series, so we think we’ll be seeing a lot more of Ben in flashbacks which will presumably reveal whatever his dark secret was.

The Marvel movie star’s return was confirmed by Variety. “Paul Rudd, after making an auspicious entrance into the world of our show at the end of Season 2 as Ben Glenroy, is someone we clearly want to know more about and see in our upcoming Season 3,” Hulu told Variety. “He is a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as ever with our show, many twists yet to come!”

Only Murders in the Building seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Disney Plus now.