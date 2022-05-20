Margot Robbie could star in new Ocean’s 11 movie

Watch out casino owners! Margot Robbie’s planning a heist. That’s right, according to The Hollywood Reporter, The Wolf of Wall Street star is reportedly attached to star and produce a new Ocean’s 11 thriller movie.

Exact plot details are being kept in a vault (do they never learn), but the film will apparently be separate from the rest of the franchise and is a prequel set in Europe during the ’60s. Jay Roach, who worked with Robbie on her Oscar-nominated drama movie Bombshell, will direct using a script from Carrie Solomon. As things currently stand, the film hasn’t been officially greenlit but is in “active development”, with the team hoping to start production in spring 2023.

The Oceans franchise may seem like a strange franchise to revive, but you’re underestimating the popularity of this crime series. Across four films, the Oceans series has grossed $1.17 billion worldwide and is credited with popularising the heist genre across the world. Indeed the first film brought in an eye-watering $450,717,150 against a budget of just $85 million.

The series was inspired by Lewis Milestone’s 1960 heist film, Ocean’s 11, which starred the Rat Pack – Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr, Peter Lawford, and Joey Bishop. Honestly, it’s not quite as fun as the Clooney led films featuring one of the cruellest twist endings I can remember.

If you love the Oceans films, check out our list of the best detective movies.