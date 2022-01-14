Nightmare on Elm Street house sells for nearly $3 million dollars

How much would you pay to have a unique horror movie collectable? If you’re a multi-millionaire, you could own the house from Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street, though you’ll need to convince some new owners, first.

The iconic suburban home, located in Spaulding Square, Los Angeles, has just sold for an eye-watering $2.98 million. This is actually slightly short of the original listing, as reported by Mansion Global. In October 2021, the home was put for sale at $3.25 million, but when no buyers came forward, that became $2.99 million, then down another small peg. Lorene Scafaria, director of thriller movie Hustlers, was the previous owner.

Horror fans will be very familiar with the abode as Nancy Thompson’s homestead in 1984’s A Nightmare on Elm Street. She’s the central protagonist, and one of few who survive the onslaught of Freddy Kreuger, a claw-handed serial killer who hunts teens through their dreams. In the film, Nancy lives in Ohio, quite a few miles away from LA. To avoid Freddy’s nightmares, Nancy and her friends decide to go without sleep, leading to some wild hallucinations.

Though the outside of the house looks largely the same, the inside less so, thanks to a re-model in the 2000s. Don’t these people understand they’re playing with filmmaking history?

Craven’s original monster movie spawned seven sequels, each featuring Robert Englund’s Freddy. Heather Langenkamp’s Nancy returns for two: Dream Warriors, in 1987, and Wes Craven’s New Nightmare in 1994. The last we heard about Freddy, it was the ghastly remake in 2010, and less said about that, the better.

While we wait to see if The Springwood Slasher will ever reappear, you can check out Scream 5, in theatres now. Or have a look at the Halloween movies, or the best horror movies of 2021, for more scares.