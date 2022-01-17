How to watch Nightmare Alley – can I stream Guillermo del Toro’s new movie?

How can you watch Nightmare Alley? The master of the monster movie Guillermo del Toro is back with his first film since The Shape of Water this week, the marvellous Nightmare Alley. Adapted from the 1946 novel of the same name, this shocking thriller movie tells the story of Stanton ‘Stan’ Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) as an ambitious drifter who joins a travelling carnival.

While there, he learns the trick of the grifting trade, apprenticing with a mentalist who teaches him how to appear psychic. It’s not long before Stan is ready to take his act out on his own – bringing his beau Molly (Rooney Mara) with him. The pair quickly learn the dangers of deception, though, especially when you pretend to talk to the dead.

A pulpy slice of American gothic fiction, Nightmare Alley has been widely praised by critics for its intriguing plot, dark themes, and incredible production design. Where though can you watch del Toro’s new movie? Is it streaming anywhere? Well, roll up, roll up, today we’re looking into the ether to answer all your questions.

Where can you watch Nightmare Alley?

Nightmare Alley is set for theatrical release here in the UK on January 21, 2022. Meanwhile, in the US, the film’s been out for some time, originally opening in cinemas on December 17 last year.

Can I stream Nightmare Alley?

Unfortunately, not at the time of writing, no. Searchlight – the studio behind Nightmare Alley – has made the drama movie theatrically exclusive, so if you want to see it, you will have to put on your coat and head down to the multiplex.

That said, Nightmare Alley will head to streaming before it arrives on home entertainment. Confusingly, though, it may not head to Disney Plus first despite it technically being a Disney movie.

The House of Mouse inherited an existing deal between Warners and Fox that means, in the US, it may stream on HBO Max first or go to Hulu. We’re not quite sure what streaming service it’ll end up on, but we’ll be sure to update this article when we know.