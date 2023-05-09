The most underrated Nicolas Cage movie is getting a sequel

Nicolas Cage has been working nonstop recently. Currently, fans can see the actor as Dracula in the vampire movie Renfield, and only last year did the star split sides with the comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Still, Nicolas Cage is already looking towards the future, and it turns out that one of his most underrated movies of all time is now getting a shiny new sequel.

According to Deadline, writer-director Andrew Niccol will reteam with Vendôme Pictures to bring us the sequel to the 2005 thriller movie, Lord of War. In the new movie, Cage will reprise his role as the arms dealer Yuri Orlov. Bill Skarsgård, of John Wick 4 fame, is also set to appear in the upcoming action movie as Anton – Yuri’s son.

Yep, you read right, son. In the upcoming flick, Yuri will discover Anton’s existence as Anton tries to beat his old man at his own criminal game. The film will showcase the two’s rivalry as Anton begins amassing a mercenary army to fight America’s Middle East conflicts.

Andrew Niccol, who directed and wrote the first Lord of War movie, discussed the upcoming sequel in a statement, sharing his excitement to explore the characters and continue the Yuri saga.

“There is so much more to explore with these characters. Plato said it best – ‘Only the dead have seen the end of war.’,” He said. “I’m looking forward to spending more time in the company of the charming devil that is Yuri Orlov and now his illegitimate son – who turns out to not be legitimate in any way.”

Currently, there is no Lord of War 2 release date. However, filming is scheduled to kick off in fall 2023 – so stay tuned for more updates. In the meantime, fans can look over the late work of Cage and Skarsgård with our Renfield review and John Wick 4 review.

Or, if you are after more top picks, here is our list of the best movies of all time.