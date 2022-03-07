Nicolas Cage once slept in Dracula’s castle because of course he did

With over 120 movie credits to his name, Nicolas Cage is one of the most prolific actors of our generation. He’s had roles in various highly-regarded films – with Con-Air, Wild at Heart, Raising Arizona, and Adaptation all being considered some of the best movies of all time.

But it isn’t just Cage’s acting chops that makes us love him. It’s also the fact that he seems to get himself embroiled in situations that are stranger than any movie he could ever star in, such as buying a pyramid tomb, accidentally buying a stolen dinosaur skull (it happens) or being the victim of a comic book heist.

This is the man who showed up to a Nicolas Cage film festival, so the golden rule is that if you hear a weird rumour about the actor, the chances are that it’s probably true. Now, thanks to Idris Elba, who offered himself up to a fan Q&A on Reddit to promote his new thriller movie No Good Deed, we have another quirky Cage anecdote to add to the ever-growing collection.

In response to one fan question, the rumoured James Bond star shared a funny story about the time he worked with Cage on 2011 fantasy movie Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance. With Cage playing the titular role, Elba revealed that he tried to do a little bit of method acting… by sleeping in Dracula’s castle.

“Nic Cage came back one day on set, and he came down to set and he looked a little bit tired, a little bit – kind of like he’d been up all night,” Elba recalled in the Reddit post. “So I was like, ‘Hey Nic man, how you doing man?’ And he said, ‘I’m alright’ and I said ‘You seem a little spoked out’ [sic] and he said, ‘Yeah man, I went up to Dracula’s castle…the ruins up in the mountains, and I stayed the night’ and I said ‘What?! Why|?’ and he said ‘I just had to channel the energy, and it was pretty spooky up there.’ We were shooting in Romania, Transylvania, and he just went up there to spend the night, as you do. And then he walked away. True story.”

If it was anyone else, we might take this story with a pinch of salt, but we’re talking about Nicolas Cage here, the guy who bought a whole haunted mansion to write a gothic horror novel.

If you want to see Nic Cage at his Nic Cageiest, be sure to check out comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent when it comes to theatres on 22 April, 2022.