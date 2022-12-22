Nicolas Cage reveals surprising movie genre he wants to do next

Nicolas Cage is one of those actors whose eccentricity surpasses any movie genre he commits his craft to, but this one might surprise you

nicolas cage in the unbearable weight of massive talent

As seen by his recent comedy movie, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Nicolas Cage is a genre in and of himself. He’s done everything from vampire movies, to action-packed thriller movies, and even the occasional adventure movie. But despite his inherent theatricality, he revealed in an interview with Empire that he hasn’t yet tried his hand at musicals — and there’s one production in particular that he’s interested in.

“I haven’t done a musical yet,” he said. “I’d like to try that. I’m not much of a singer. I did sing okay in Wild At Heart, I thought, but I’ve since blown my voice out singing ‘Purple Rain’ incorrectly in karaoke bars.” When asked if there was a specific role he’d be interested in, “I think I’d make a good Pontius Pilate in Jesus Christ Superstar.”

In the interview, he also revealed how certain art and artists influenced some of his most infamous roles. “When I did Ghost Rider I was thinking about Edvard Munch’s The Scream,” he explained. “I tried to get the transformation scene to go right there .”

“In Wild At Heart I was trying to approximate what it felt like to see Warhol’s marvellous collages of Elvis Presley as a cowboy with a six-shooter. I wanted to see if you could do that with film performance. Plus, I think if David Lynch could cast anyone in any of his movies he would have wanted to have cast Elvis, so I think he was excited to roll with it when I suggested it.”

