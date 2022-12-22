Nicolas Cage reveals surprising movie genre he wants to do next

As seen by his recent comedy movie, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Nicolas Cage is a genre in and of himself. He’s done everything from vampire movies, to action-packed thriller movies, and even the occasional adventure movie. But despite his inherent theatricality, he revealed in an interview with Empire that he hasn’t yet tried his hand at musicals — and there’s one production in particular that he’s interested in.

“I haven’t done a musical yet,” he said. “I’d like to try that. I’m not much of a singer. I did sing okay in Wild At Heart, I thought, but I’ve since blown my voice out singing ‘Purple Rain’ incorrectly in karaoke bars.” When asked if there was a specific role he’d be interested in, “I think I’d make a good Pontius Pilate in Jesus Christ Superstar.”

In the interview, he also revealed how certain art and artists influenced some of his most infamous roles. “When I did Ghost Rider I was thinking about Edvard Munch’s The Scream,” he explained. “I tried to get the transformation scene to go right there .”

“In Wild At Heart I was trying to approximate what it felt like to see Warhol’s marvellous collages of Elvis Presley as a cowboy with a six-shooter. I wanted to see if you could do that with film performance. Plus, I think if David Lynch could cast anyone in any of his movies he would have wanted to have cast Elvis, so I think he was excited to roll with it when I suggested it.”

