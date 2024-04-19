Nicolas Cage wants to play this obscure Batman villain

Nicolas Cage has had several brushes with superheroes in the past. He is known for being a Superman Superfan, and almost played the character in the 1990s in a movie directed by Tim Burton. Cage even has a son named Kal-El. Although he may not be as passionate about Batman as he is about Superman, Cage has recently expressed interest in playing a Batman villain.

While attending the premiere of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent at SXSW film festival (a movie in which Nicolas Cage plays Nicolas Cage), he was asked by Fox 7 Austin if there were any roles that he still has on his bucket list. Cage brought up The Batman starring Robert Pattinson and indicated, with a Joker-like smile, that he’s down to play a villain in the inevitable sequel.

Cage says; “Here’s something, I’ve been thinking about this, because we have this new (movie), Robert Pattinson as the Batman, which I’m excited to see. I haven’t seen it yet, but I think he will be terrific.”

Cage continued; “The villain that Vincent Price played on the ’60s show, Egghead. I think I want to have a go at Egghead. I think I could make him absolutely terrifying. And I have a concept for Egghead. So let them know over at Warner Bros – I’m down for Egghead.”

Most Bat-fans are probably not familiar with Egghead, which makes sense as he’s an incredibly obscure villain. Egghead has the real name of Edgar Head, which seems so obvious now. He was an original creation for Adam West’s Batman ’66 series, where he was portrayed by Vincent Price. Egghead of course has an obsession with eggs and even though he eventually made his way into the comics and some animated films, he’s still not well known.

While Cage has portrayed Marvel’s Ghost Rider on film, that was long before the current golden age of superhero movies. It feels like Cage has comic book villain written all over him, and it’s surprising that he hasn’t yet been tapped to play a nemesis to Spidey or Supes, or any other hero before now.

While we wait to find out whether Matt Reeves takes Cage up on his offer, check out our guide to the best Batman villains.