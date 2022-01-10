Kanye West Netflix documentary jeen-yuhs gets first teaser

Netflix have released a teaser trailer for new documentary jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy which will begin airing on February 16. Billed as a “three week event over 21 years in the making.” The first part will also be released in theatres.

The documentary comes from filmmakers Coodie & Chike, who directed the music videos for Through the Wire and Jesus Walks, from Kanye’s debut album The College Dropout in 2004, among others.

“Filmmakers Coodie and Chike have created an extraordinary film and we’re honoured that they have trusted TIME Studios to produce jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,” TIME Studios President Ian Orefice said in a press release. “We’re excited to partner with Iconic Events Releasing to give the world a chance to first experience the once in a generation storytelling in theatres.”

In a statement, Iconic Events Releasing CEO Steve Bunnell said the doc marked a “must-see” film for fans and fellow artists alike. “Through his work as a performer, producer, and entrepreneur, few artists or businessmen have had a greater impact on worldwide popular culture than Kanye West over the last twenty years,” Bunnell said.

The trailer begins with Kanye in New York in 2002, saying “I got Coodie on the camera, Rhymefest right there…” and Rhymefest saying “who are you to call yourself a genius?”

You can view the trailer below;

Netflix are no stranger to “event” documentaries involving music superstars, with the likes of Homecoming – A Film by Beyoncé, Gaga: Five Foot Two and Miss Americana (the Taylor Swift doc).

There’s also been Rolling Thunder Revue (the documentary about Bob Dylan made by Martin Scorsese) and Quincy (the documentary about music producer Quincy Jones, directed by his daughter Rashida).

