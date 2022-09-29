Mythic Quest season 3 premieres November on Apple TV

Apple TV has made the announcement that Mythic Quest season three will premiere on November 11 on the streaming service. Season three will see a big upheaval, because Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) are leaving the company to start their own, rival game.

There’s a few other changes as well, because F. Murray Abraham unfortunately won’t be returning for season three. But good news – D&D enthusiast, Mr Sofia Vergara and member of the Magic Mike troupe of ‘exotic’ dancers – Joe Manganiello is joining the Quest team.

In an interview with Forbes, Nicdao explained the upcoming changes for her character; “In Season 1, Ian’s the boss [and] Poppy is kind of his underling. And then [in] Season 2, they have this equal power. And then [in] Season 3, we’re going into this new space, hopefully, where Poppy has got a lot of power. It’s her idea,” she explained. “I’m personally interested to see what she does with that and what it does the dynamic between the two of them.”

It looks as though there will be a long-distance relationship to follow in the third season. Dana (Ashly Burch) is on her way to study programming under a GQ contract, while Rachel (Imani Hakim) is going to Berkeley to follow her writing dreams.

Brad (Danny Pudi) was also arrested in the last season for insider trading, but the trailer reveals that he’s back – this time as a janitor. We don’t think he’ll be pushing a mop around for long though.

Fans of comedy series will be eagerly awaiting the return of the third season of Mythic Quest. It’s a wonder that McElhenney has any time for programming videogames, when he’s still busy in a bar in Philadelphia, and running a Welsh football club.