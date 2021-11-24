Netflix’s The Mitchells Vs The Machines 4K and Blu-ray coming in December

In a surprise move, Netflix will be releasing its 2021 hit animated movie The Mitchells vs The Machines on Blu-ray in December. Hardly any Netflix films ever get a physical release, unless they are picked up by a prestige label like Criterion, for example. Only a handful of Netflix movies in history have ever had this rarefied treatment, and The Mitchells vs The Machines is about to join them.

Sony Pictures Animation made a deal with Netflix to become the exclusive home of The Mitchells vs. the Machines, forgoing a theatrical debut in the wake of the pandemic. Since it was a Sony production originally, the company made sure it would still be able to give the film a physical home release long after its Netflix debut. The film follows a dysfunctional family taking a family-bonding road trip, only to find themselves in the middle of a robot uprising. The become humanity’s unlikely last hope.

Hitting shelves and VOD on December 14, 2021, all versions of the film will come jam-packed with special features, with the Blu-ray exclusively coming with an extended cut of the film comprised of over 40 minutes of deleted scenes.

The family movie was directed by Mike Rianda, from a script by him and Jeff Rowe. There’s a stacked cast featuring Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Olivia Colman, Fred Armisen, Eric André, and more.

Here’s a rundown of the special features:

Katie’s Cabinet of Forgotten Wonders: Take a rare look inside Katie Mitchell’s filmmaking process as she gives you an exclusive look into how the movie was made. (Katie-Vision!, Dumb Robots Trailer, The Original ‘Mitchells’ Story Pitch, The Furby Scene – How? Why?, PAL’s World)

The Mitchells Vs. The Machines: Or How a Group of Passionate Weirdos Made a Big Animated Movie: Go inside the story of The Mitchells vs the Machines and meet a group of first-time filmmakers & talented cast who banded together to take a collective risk on making a unique, original, and totally off-the-wall film about an everyday, epic, world-saving family!

How To Make Sock Puppets: Katie Mitchell opens the door to her film school. Learn how to make sock puppets who could be extras in your next short film!

How To Make Katie Face Cupcakes: Enjoy making cupcakes only a mother could love.

Dog Cop 7: The Final Chapter: Katie Mitchell is back and creating the most hilarious film of her young career – check out an all-new mini-movie, Dog Cop 7: The Final Chapter. In a world where the holidays are being haunted by the Candy Cane Kidnapper, there is only one Dog with the skills to solve the case.

Katie’s Extended Cinematic Bonanza Cut! Prepare to witness Katie’s director’s cut, an extended version of the original film with over 40 minutes of deleted scenes.

Eight Bonus Scenes: Get more Mitchells with over 20 minutes of Deleted & Extended Scenes.

Filmmakers’ commentary

Physical media aficionados can add The Mitchells vs The Machines to their collections through Amazon UK, and Amazon US. The kids movie will also be eyeing a spot in the Best Animation category at the next Academy Awards.