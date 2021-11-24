Netflix’s The Mitchells Vs The Machines 4K and Blu-ray coming in December

In a surprise move, Netflix will be releasing its 2021 hit animated movie The Mitchells vs The Machines on Blu-ray in December. Hardly any Netflix films ever get a physical release, unless they are picked up by a prestige label like Criterion, for example. Only a handful of Netflix movies in history have ever had this rarefied treatment, and The Mitchells vs The Machines is about to join them.
Sony Pictures Animation made a deal with Netflix to become the exclusive home of The Mitchells vs. the Machines, forgoing a theatrical debut in the wake of the pandemic. Since it was a Sony production originally, the company made sure it would still be able to give the film a physical home release long after its Netflix debut. The film follows a dysfunctional family taking a family-bonding road trip, only to find themselves in the middle of a robot uprising. The become humanity’s unlikely last hope.
Hitting shelves and VOD on December 14, 2021, all versions of the film will come jam-packed with special features, with the Blu-ray exclusively coming with an extended cut of the film comprised of over 40 minutes of deleted scenes.
The family movie was directed by Mike Rianda, from a script by him and Jeff Rowe. There’s a stacked cast featuring Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Olivia Colman, Fred Armisen, Eric André, and more.
Here’s a rundown of the special features:
- Katie’s Cabinet of Forgotten Wonders: Take a rare look inside Katie Mitchell’s filmmaking process as she gives you an exclusive look into how the movie was made. (Katie-Vision!, Dumb Robots Trailer, The Original ‘Mitchells’ Story Pitch, The Furby Scene – How? Why?, PAL’s World)
- The Mitchells Vs. The Machines: Or How a Group of Passionate Weirdos Made a Big Animated Movie: Go inside the story of The Mitchells vs the Machines and meet a group of first-time filmmakers & talented cast who banded together to take a collective risk on making a unique, original, and totally off-the-wall film about an everyday, epic, world-saving family!
- How To Make Sock Puppets: Katie Mitchell opens the door to her film school. Learn how to make sock puppets who could be extras in your next short film!
- How To Make Katie Face Cupcakes: Enjoy making cupcakes only a mother could love.
- Dog Cop 7: The Final Chapter: Katie Mitchell is back and creating the most hilarious film of her young career – check out an all-new mini-movie, Dog Cop 7: The Final Chapter. In a world where the holidays are being haunted by the Candy Cane Kidnapper, there is only one Dog with the skills to solve the case.
- Katie’s Extended Cinematic Bonanza Cut! Prepare to witness Katie’s director’s cut, an extended version of the original film with over 40 minutes of deleted scenes.
- Eight Bonus Scenes: Get more Mitchells with over 20 minutes of Deleted & Extended Scenes.
- Filmmakers’ commentary
Physical media aficionados can add The Mitchells vs The Machines to their collections through Amazon UK, and Amazon US. The kids movie will also be eyeing a spot in the Best Animation category at the next Academy Awards.
Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.
