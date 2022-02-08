Michael Jackson biopic in the works

The King of pop’s legacy is moonwalking its way into Hollywood. That’s right a new Michael Jackson biopic is officially in the works. According to a recent press release (via Variety), the upcoming drama movie, that will recount the late singer’s life, will be produced by Graham King (Bohemian Rhapsody), with Lionsgate on board to distribute.

King’s biopic of Jackson was first revealed in 2019; however, the film – titled Michael – wasn’t picked up by a studio until now. But, finally after three years, Lionsgate has closed a deal acquiring the worldwide rights to Michael, which will be made in collaboration with Jackson’s estate. Alongside King, co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca and John McClain will serve as producers. Three-time Oscar nominee John Logan, who previously worked with King on Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator, will pen the script.

The official synopsis for the upcoming film reads: “Michael will give audiences an in-depth portrayal of the complicated man who became the King of Pop. It will bring to life Jackson’s most iconic performances as it gives an informed insight into the entertainer’s artistic process and personal life.”

Michael is set to cover the start of Jackson’s career, beginning with the Jackson Five and detailing his monumental rise to fame that led to him becoming one of the best-selling singers in music history. The flick will also tackle the multiple civil and criminal lawsuits concerning allegations of child abuse that the star faced during his life.

However, considering the fact that the estate of Jackson is directly involved in this feature, it is unclear how much depth will be given to that aspect of the pop star’s legacy. We are curious to see how King and Logan will tell Jackson’s story.

Joe Drake, chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement regarding the newly acquired distribution deal, “I am very excited that Lionsgate will be part of this epic film, and thrilled to be working with Graham, who has proven success in telling iconic life stories, from Bohemian Rhapsody to Ali; when combined with John, we couldn’t be in more extraordinary hands.”

Currently, there is no set release date for Michael. While we wait on more news, here is our list of the best musicals of all time.