Michael Flatley’s thriller movie is real and there’s an actual trailer

Lord of the dance himself – Michael Flatley has written, directed and starred in a James Bond style thriller called Blackbird. The film was finished and shown to highly select audiences in the summer of 2018 – and now, four years later – it finally has a trailer and release date.

Michael Flatley shot to worldwide fame during the interval of the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest which was held in Dublin. The seven-minute long performance of a new style of Irish dancing called Riverdance became a global phenomenon, leading to multiple tours in stadiums and arenas. Flatley’s shows, including Lord of the Dance and Celtic Tiger, have grossed over $1 billion.

Flatley was forced to retire from dancing in 2016, as he was now in constant pain. It looks as though he quickly set about making his self-financed movie Blackbird as a retirement project. And after an awfully long wait, the trailer is finally here. The trailer begins with ‘Dancelord Pictures’ emblazoned on the screen, which is the inventive name of Flatley’s production company. It also begins with the most dramatic music you’ve ever heard.

We see various shots of Flatley donning a tuxedo and saying; “I’m not the man I used to be. The Blackbird is dead.” We are also informed that true love is worth dying for. Flatley’s delivery of “I’ll never get past this!” has to be seen (and heard) to be believed.

If you want (and need) to witness the full majesty of the Blackbird trailer for yourself, check it out below;

The movie also stars Eric Roberts and Patrick Bergin, and will be heading to Irish cinemas on September 2, 2022. Hopefully, there will be an international roll-out once it breaks box office records there.

