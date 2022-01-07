Exclusive Memoria clip shows Tilda Swinton recreating a mysterious sound

Oscar-winning actor Tilda Swinton tries to uncover a mysterious sound in the award-winning drama movie Memoria – which is set for release in UK theatres on January 14. In celebration of its upcoming UK debut, Sovereign Films gifted us an exclusive film clip. In the said teaser, we see Swinton’s character in a studio trying to recreate the strange noise that sets off all the events of Memoria into motion.

Created by Palme d’Or winning director Apichatpong Weerasethakul, Memoria tells the story of Jessica (Swinton), who, during one quiet night in Colombia, hears a loud booming sound. After hearing the noise, she becomes enthralled by its robust quality. Jessica soon begins a journey to discover its origins and recreate it, leading to her uncovering an unexpected and extraordinary revelation.

Our review for the film highlights just how vital the soundscape truly is in making the title so impressive, writing: “What makes the film memorable is its unforgettable and overwhelming sound work.” The exclusive clip below also drives home how vital the noise is to the entire thriller movie.

In the clip, Jessica tries to describe the noise to a sound engineer to re-create it, using only her words to convey what the ominous sound feels like.

You can watch the exclusive clip of Memoria below:

The short video shows the power the sound has over Jessica and how it starts to plague her mind, leading her to question her sanity and identity in the process.

Since premiering back in July 2021 at the Cannes Film Festival, Memoria has continued to wow cinephiles and critics alike. Currently, the film holds an impressive 92% on Rotten Tomatoes and was selected as the Colombian entry for Best International Feature Film for the 94th Academy Awards.

Memoria will be released across UK theatres on January 14, 2022.