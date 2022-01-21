Meat Loaf, iconic Bat Out of Hell singer and Rocky Horror actor, passes away

Meat Loaf, legendary musician who’s contributed to some of the best movies ever made, has passed away. The rockstar, who’d appeared in cult musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show and drama movie Fight Club among many others, was 74.

His family confirmed his passing on January 20, 2022, posting on his official Facebook page about the tragic news. “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends,” the post reads. “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.”

They ask that fans respect their privacy during this time. Though music eventually became his main focus, he always kept one foot in Hollywood. You can find him in comedy movies Wayne’s World and Tenacious D and the Pick of Destiny, as well as ’90s movie Motorama, and indie horror movies like Wishcraft. Great as some of these are, they pale in comparison to his sweaty, frenetic showing in Jim Sharman’s The Rocky Horror Picture Show. He rides in on a motorbike, saxophone strapped to his back, and proceeds to corral everyone into a raucous sing-along. Phwoar!

One of the greatest rock’n’rollers of all time, Michael ‘Meat Loaf’ Lee Aday shot to fame in 1977 on the back of Bat Out of Hell, an incredible, symphonic album co-written with longtime collaborator Jim Steinman. The pair had a background in live theater, and Meat Loaf’s sound very much captured that energy.

Meat Loaf would go on to release no less than 11 more full-length records, crafting some of the finest power ballads and rock singles we’ve ever know. ‘Bat Out of Hell’, ‘I’d Do Anything For Love’, ‘Razor’s Edge’, the man pumped out hits like it was going out of fashion.

“From his heart to your soul – don’t ever stop rocking!” the Facebook post ends. Truly, no better way to preserve his memory. Play it loud.