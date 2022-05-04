May the 4th be with you – treat yourself a Star Wars gift

As Star Wars fans say every year on this day, may the 4th be with you. What started years ago as a simple play on words has since evolved to the extent that May 4 is now recognised by Disney as the official Star Wars Day, with fans of the franchise expressing their love for it in different ways each year.

So how are you spending May the 4th be with you day? Or, Star Wars Day, we should say. Are you going to watch your favourite movie in the series? Perhaps watch some of your favourite episodes of Clone Wars or The Madalorian? Or maybe, just maybe, you could treat yourself to a nice Star Wars gift?

You deserve it, after all. Too often we’re made to feel that treating ourselves is greedy, or decadent, but as Yoda himself once said “You must unlearn what you have learned.” We’ve picked out a selection of the best Star Wars gifts for you to get yourself this Star Wars Day.

Here’s an overview of our Star Wars Day gift recommendations:

Star Wars t-shirts

LEGO Star Wars sets

Star Wars Funko Pops

Stormtrooper Neon Tube Light

The Skywalker Saga Box Set

Star Wars t-shirts

Nothing quite says “I’m a Star Wars fan” like walking around wearing a Star Wars t-shirt. As luck would have it, there are hundreds of Star Wars t-shirts to choose from, ranging from shirts that simply display the Star Wars logo, to more bizarre and unusual ones, like the Dark Side Cereal Crunch shirt which, we guess, shows us what they eat for breakfast on the Death Star. All the best lore comes from the shirts, man. If you don’t read the shirts, are you even a fan?

LEGO Star Wars sets

LEGO have been making Star Wars sets for years and you can find practically every major event in the franchise’s fictional history immortalised in block form. There are so many to choose from, ranging from the giant $800 AT-AT set, through to an Ahsoka Tano BrickHeadz model and countless others. Here are a few top picks below:

Star Wars Funko Pops

Of course there are Star Wars Funko Pops – in its mission to immortalise every figure from popular culture, how could Funko not include one of the biggest sci-fi franchises of all time? You can pretty much find any Star Wars character as a Funko Pop, and unlike other Funko Pops, the Star Wars all come with fancy little plinths to stand on too.

Stormtrooper Neon Tube Light

Looking for something snazzy to put on your desk? Or in your bedroom? This Stormtrooper Neon Tube Light would be an excellent choice. It’s powered by a simple USB cable and, to be honest, it just looks neat. It’s an illuminated Stormtrooper head, there’s not much more to say about it. It is what it is, and what it is, is cool.

The Skywalker Saga Complete Box Set

If you don’t yet have the main nine Star Wars films in your personal collection, make today the day you buy the whole set. Sure, they’re on Disney Plus and you can watch them there, but what about if your internet goes down? Or if the prices go up and you don’t want to subscribe anymore? Streaming services are always changing, but with the Skywalker Saga Complete Box Set, you can have the original, prequel, and sequel trilogies available for you to watch at all times.

We hope that helps you with your Star Wars Day festivities. For more Star Wars content, check out our articles on the best Star Wars characters and on how to watch Star Wars in chronological order – we hope it enhances your viewing experience.