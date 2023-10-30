Matthew Perry’s cause of death “inconclusive” as tributes pour in

Friends star Matthew Perry‘s cause of death remains unknown after a post-mortem examination, as famous faces pay tribute to the comedy legend. The actor was found dead at his home on Saturday October 28, 2023, at the age of just 54.

The LA County Medical Examiner has “deferred” the post-mortem examination into Matthew Perry‘s death while awaiting further information, including a toxicology report. Police found the actor unresponsive in the hot tub at his home. An LA police spokesman confirmed to CBS News that there were no signs of trauma.

The entertainment world has been united in grief for Perry, whose comic energy helped make Friends one of the best TV series ever. The official social media pages for Friends wrote that everyone involved with the show is “devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing”. They added: “He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans.”

Warner Bros Television Group gave a statement to CBS News, in which the company described Perry as a “dear friend”. It added: “Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family.

“The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

There’s no doubt that Friends stands among the best comedy series ever made, with the sarcastic and acerbic Chandler Bing definitely among our favorite characters. That was a result of Perry’s impeccable comic timing, gift for physical comedy, and willingness to amp up his goofiness to get every possible laugh out of the best Friends episodes.

Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman & David Crane were among those to offer their tribute to Perry. In an official statement (via Deadline), they wrote: “We will always cherish the joy, light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well… This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.”

Further tributes came in from the likes of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, who went to school with Perry, and Star Trek legend William Shatner.

For more on Perry’s amazing career, find out where Friends ranks among the best ’90s TV shows and learn why the Friends cast were so great that they broke sitcoms in one specific way.