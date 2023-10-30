“Devastated” Friends cast pay tribute to Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry‘s Friends cast-mates – David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow – have released a joint statement regarding his tragic death. Perry found unresponsive in his hot tub at home on Saturday October 28, 2023, at the age of just 54. The cause of death is currently “inconclusive.”

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” the Friends cast’s joint statement reads. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.” The statement is signed by the cast of one of the best TV series of the 90s – David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow and was given to People

Matthew Perry will forever be associated with the character of Chandler Bing in one of the best comedy series ever; Friends. Perry’s line deliveries, with their unique intonation, would help invent his own particular brand of sarcasm which would influence an entire generation.

Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler’s insufferable girlfriend Janice shared a statement on Instagram; “What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

Paget Brewster, who played another of Chandler’s girlfriends – Kathy – also shared a statement; “I’m so very sad to hear about Matthew Perry. He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after. Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won’t rest in peace though…He’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there.”

Outside of one of the best 90s TV shows, Perry also starred in Aaron Sorkin’s hugely underrated TV series Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, alongside Sarah Paulson, Bradley Whitford, and Amanda Peet. After finding fame in Friends in 1994, he starred in comedy movies such as Fools Rush In, The Whole Nine Yards, and 17 Again.

Perry also regularly cropped up in many acclaimed TV series such as The West Wing and The Good Wife. It’s definitely worth finding out more about some of his best moments outside of Friends.

You can read more in our editor’s personal tribute to Matthew Perry.