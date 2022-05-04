Zac Efron wants to join the MCU

Another A-lister is eyeing up the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a recent interview with Extra TV, Zac Efron opened up about potentially jumping into the multiverse, and it turns out that if given a chance, the star would happily join the Marvel family if “the right character” came about, that is.

Best known for his performance in the Disney movie High School Musical, Efron has long been the subject of fan castings for multiple Marvel characters over the years. From parts like the Human Torch, as seen in the Fantastic Four comics, to the intergalactic policeman Nova who is a known fixture in Secret Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy, it appears that everyone is dying to see the star in the superhero franchise.

Efron responded positively when asked if we may get to see him fulfil our wishes and see the actor as a superhero in the future. “I love the Marvel universe. I’ve been a fan of Marvel since I started walking,” he said. “If the right character comes along, and they want me to jump in, I would jump at the opportunity. I think it would be really fun.”

Efron may just get his wish as Marvel has a tendency to seek out big names and talent for its roles. We have seen Oscar Isaac, Florence Pugh, and Harry Styles all thrive in the MCU.

Similarly, Feige has made no secret of his efforts to expand the list of A-lister marvel alumni. Recently Keanu Reeves was reportedly cast in a secret role. So, it stands to reason that Efron may be eyed up for a future project too.

While we wait to see if Efron will make his big Marvel debut, fans can next see him in the horror movie Firestarter, which is set to release on May 11 in the US and on May 13 in the UK.