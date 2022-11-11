Wakanda Forever: where is W’Kabi in Black Panther 2?

Black Panther 2: W'Kabi was one of T'Challa's closest allies in the first Black Panther but he betrayed his king, so where is he in Wakanda Forever?



Where is W’Kabi? When T’Challa was overthrown in the first Black Panther movie, most Wakandans were mortified. Their new king Killmonger was a ruthless dictator who planned on using Wakanda’s Vibranium to conquer the world, yet a few Black Panther characters did support the Marvel villain.

W’Kabi, played by Daniel Kaluuya, one of T’Challa’s closest friends, sided with Killmonger after he killed Ulysses Klaue. Even when T’Challa returned, W’Kabi stayed loyal to his new king and fought with the Dora Milaje and his wife Okoye until the Mountain Tribe arrived and turned the tide of battle.

In the end, Killmonger and those loyal to him were defeated, and W’Kabi surrendered, but what happened to him? Where is W’Kabi in Black Panther 2?

W’Kabi has been banished from Wakanda’s capital city and lives in a sort of semi-exile away from his former friends and family.

Yeah, he’s basically banished, but still in Wakanda’s borders,” director Ryan Coogler told CinemaBlend. “Yeah, does that make sense? So, there’s one line that refers to him still being alive.”

Why isn’t Daniel Kaluuya in Black Panther 2?

Daniel Kaluuya actually wanted to be in Black Panther 2, but scheduling conflicts with the horror movie Nope meant he had to leave the Marvel movie.

