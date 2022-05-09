Viral Spider-Man video shows gruesome alternative death scenes

Following the recent release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans have been loving the multiverse in the MCU, so much in fact that they have started to imagine different variations of our favourite superheroes. One of these cases is a viral video which shows Spider-Man constantly dying.

Back in December 2021, the YouTube channel Corridor Crew posted a video about making Spider-Man R-rated. In the clip, it showed every version of Spider-Man (Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Toby Maguire) dying horribly in certain scenes of their respective action movies. The VFX artists in the team’s gnarly efforts and impressive alternative death scenes for Peter Parker got new steam courtesy of filmmaker Abner Pastoll, who posted an edited video of all the deaths to Twitter on May 6, 2022.

The video features no drugs or sexually explicit content but earns that R-rating that it was after, thanks to the mass amount of blood and gore. In it, Spider-Man swings into helicopter blades, splatters into the pavement and gets torn up by a train.

So, if you dare to see the clip for yourself, be warned it isn’t for the faint of heart. You can watch the clip below:

While the Spider-Man death scenes may upset a few people, and the video does go against Disney and Marvel’s typical PG-13 brand, it is hard not to appreciate the level of imagination and effort that Corridor Crew put into the clip. Fans can also rest easy knowing that in the MCU, Peter Parker is still alive and well, and it is unlikely that he’d suffer from these, admittedly hilarious, death scenarios anytime soon.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out in theatres now. For more web-slinger action, here is our list of all of the Spider-Man movies ranked worst to best.