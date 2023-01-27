Tobey Maguire wants to do more Spider-Man movies

In 2021, Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire made his triumphant return to the role: fourteen years after hanging up his suit for (seemingly) the last time in 2007’s Spider-Man 3. Returning as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Maguire not only reunited with Spider-Man villains like Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus, but also made his MCU debut. In a new interview on the Marvel website, Peter #1 recounted how he felt when he was approached for the MCU movie.

“When they called initially, I was like, ‘Finally!'” he joked. “I got the call and was immediately open about coming to do this. Not without nerves – you know, ‘What will this look like and what will the experience be?’ But to get to show up with beautiful, talented, creative people and play together? It’s just like, ‘Yes!’ It’s fun and exciting.”

The 2002 Spider-Man cast member added that he’d never not be down to reprise his role in future Spider-Man movies. “I love these films and I love all of the different series,” he said. “If these guys called me and said, ‘Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?’ or ‘Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?’, it would be a ‘Yes!’ Because why wouldn’t I want to do that?”

In the interview, Maguire also paid tribute to superhero movies as a genre for shaping Spider-Man as we know him today. “I’ve heard people talk about how our Sam Raimi movies were some kind of influential turning point in these movies, which is really sweet and feels like an honor,” he said. “And not to take away from all the great work that everybody did there, but for me, I have so much love and respect for what came before. I just wanted to acknowledge that!”

To see what other superhero adventures are in store for 2023, check out our guide to all the new movies coming out this year.