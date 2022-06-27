Thor 4 nude scene was a “dream come true” for Chris Hemsworth

Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the most anticipated action movies of the year. It marks the return of Natalie Portman to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and introduces Christian Bale to the long-running franchise as a ultra-powerful villain. And, most importantly, it contains a certain nude scene that the internet already can’t stop talking about.

During the red carpet event for the Marvel movie on June 23, Chris Hemsworth, who stars as the eponymous Asgardian hero, spoke with Variety about a scene in Thor 4 which sees his muscular character strip down and bare all. “It was ten years in the making that scene,” he teased. “Kind of a dream of mine.”

Hemsworth is no stranger to showing off his body when it comes to his Hollywood roles. However, he has never exposed his rear end in a franchise as big as the MCU. When he was asked what it was like seeing his “ass” on the big screen during Thor: Love and Thunder, the star was a good sport about the situation and even went on to comment on the size of his “cheeks”.

“I had had that out in Rush many years ago,” Hemsworth said. “In a Marvel film, it was a very large screen, it was a very big pair of cheeks, and, I don’t know, I had seen it before.”

We have seen Thor’s body go through some major changes over the hero’s time in the MCU. I mean, who can forget Fat Thor, right? But, any extra weight has now been firmly shed by the character for the upcoming fantasy movie – something that director Taika Waititi wanted to highlight.

Chris Hemsworth on seeing Thor's butt in #ThorLoveAndThunder: "It was 10 years in the making that scene — kind of a dream of mine. The first time I played Thor I took my shirt off and I thought, 'You know what's gonna sweeten this…'" https://t.co/3aIXbiXW0C pic.twitter.com/kD2wsPN0zL — Variety (@Variety) June 24, 2022

“I feel like we had all talked about it,” Waititi explained to Variety. “We had talked about, ‘Yeah, we gotta show off this body.’ My whole thing was like, Chris works so hard, you’ve gotta show it off. Don’t cover it up with all these suits and the cape and stuff, it’s not fair!”

While we all admire Hemsworth’s dedicated fitness regime, it is sad to see Fat Thor completely disappear. But who knows, maybe bare Thor will become the newest sensation instead.

Thor: Love and Thunder releases in cinemas on July 8, 2022.