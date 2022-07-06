Thor 4 director got advice from James Gunn on writing the GotG

Taika Waititi has been speaking about not being very aware of the rest of the MCU while making his Thor movies. However, he did get advice from James Gunn on writing the Guardians (including Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord) – who appear in Thor: Love and Thunder.

“All I did was I wrote what I thought the characters (the Guardians) sounded like, sent those pages to James (Gunn) and he was like: ‘Star-Lord wouldn’t say that’. The same thing with Thor on Infinity War and Endgame, I came in just to help with the way Thor speaks and the scriptwriting on that, so ‘This is how Thor would come into the scene, this is how Thor would comment on that’,” Waititi told Digital Spy.

“It’s really cool that we as directors and writers in the MCU get to share that information and help each other out. Apart from that, I didn’t really care to know anything about any of the other films. It’s so stressful just concentrating on one film.” He added that he has “no idea” what Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is about.

Waititi concluded; “My job is to do whatever I can to put as much of myself into the film and then rely on Marvel and Kevin, especially, to say: ‘You gotta not do that because four years from now, I’ve got a movie coming out that needs that character, so you can’t kill them.'”

Thor: Love and Thunder will be in theatres worldwide from July 8. Fans will be excited to see the return of Natalie Portman to the MCU, as she takes on the mantle of The Mighty Thor.

