Star Wars actor helped new Marvel star deal with newfound Disney fame

The friends and co-stars of Alfonso Cuarón’s Y tu mamá también (2001) – Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal – are now living it up as the stars of Star Wars‘ newest Disney Plus TV show Andor, and the new Marvel Halloween “Special Presentation” Werewolf by Night.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, García Bernal spoke about how Luna helped initiate him into the world of Disney franchises; “We are doing something [Hulu’s La Máquina] together right now, and so we’re always kind of in touch with each other. It’s been great. He’s also been a point of reference to help me. When we were at the D23 conference, he was the one who explained to me what was happening because it was my first time. It was quite crazy.”

“But it was fascinating to be around all these other projects and people, and doing a press conference and press junket, in a sense, with all these different films and TV series was incredible. I wish all premieres were like that where the films and series are combined. So it’s been great to have a good friend who’s also living something similar as well.”

Werewolf by Night is a 52-minute-long “original special” made by Marvel and was obviously released to be timed with spooky season. There will also be a Christmas special on Disney Plus, which revolves around the Guardians of the Galaxy.

At the moment, Werewolf by Night is a standalone film, but it clearly seems to be setting up something for the future, and it would be a shame if we didn’t get to see more of Jack (García Bernal), Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), and Man-Thing (Carey Jones). One theory is that it’s an introduction to the Midnight Sons.

