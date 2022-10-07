Did Werewolf by Night just set up the Midnight Sons?

Does Werewolf by Night set up the Midnight Sons? Michael Giacchino has brought monster movies into the MCU. More than just an MCU movie with some influences from Hammer and Universal, Werewolf by Night has full on terror and gore, and it’s all the better for it.

By being largely self-contained, the horror movie special can experiment with tone and energy in a way Marvel Studios hasn’t before. Hence someone’s ear is bitten off by a werewolf. It’s glorious! But all the splatter aside, it seems like a particular Marvel series is being teased for down the line.

The Midnight Sons, a semi-obscure team from the crypts of ’90s Marvel, seem to be coming together. It’s early days, but Werewolf by Night seems to indicate we might be another crossover if these specials continue, and if they’re all like this one, we very much hope they do. How does Werewolf by Night set up the Midnight Sons, though? It’s a fair question that we’re about to answer for you.

Who are the Midnight Sons?

They’re a team of anti-villains from across Marvel comics. Characters like Blade, Werewolf by Night, Man-Thing, and Ghost Rider who have supernatural powers or an otherwise mythical quality.

Since starting in 1994, created by Howard Mackie and Andy Kubert, the Midnight Sons have had dozens of members, ranging from Morbius to Iron Fist and Doctor Strange. The first iteration included Morbius, Blade, a human Johnny Blaze, Danny Ketch as the Ghost Rider), Louise Hastings, Frank Drake, Hannibal King, Vicki Montesi, and Sam Buchanan.

Since then, the roster has rotated regularly, and nowadays, it’s settled into being somewhere Marvel can do a good team-up but with more of a horror influence.

How does Werewolf by Night set up the Midnight Sons?

Werewolf by Night on Disney Plus plants the seeds for the Midnight Sons by introducing three core members. Jack Russell’s Werewolf by Night, Man-Thing, and Elsa Bloodstone have all had tenures as a Midnight Son, and conveniently enough, they survive the slaughter in the special.

But who else could join them? Blade is an obvious answer since Mahershala Ali is bringing the vampire hunter to life in the MCU. A crossover with Jared Leto’s Morbius is possible but unlikely. Ghost Rider could feasibly happen, and Wong, too.

We wouldn’t expect Doctor Strange to jump in since he’s too much of a Marvel movies superstar, but then we didn’t think we’d ever get werewolves tearing people apart on main. Anything is possible. Have a look at our guide to the best superhero movies for more inhuman shenanigans.