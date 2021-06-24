Marvel’s Shang-Chi teaser shows Mandarin using Ten Rings

A new trailer for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is imminent, and the studio has released a short teaser to get us excited. The footage, short and sweet as it, contains glimpses at several of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie’s big action scenes.

Shared on Twitter via Marvel Studios’ official account, we get brief snippets off what look like three major sequences in the action movie. The first involves water flooding into what looks like a room inside a temple, then becoming frozen in time, and Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi touching the suspended liquid. The next has Chi hanging out the side of a bus, battling someone, and after a cut away to Wenwu (Tony Leung) using the Ten Rings, returns to a recovered Chi at the front of the bus.

The scene involving Wenwu was part of the first trailer, from another angle, and it’s actually a battle that’s set sometime in the past, with a younger Mandarin using the Ten Rings. Unlike in the comics, where the Ten Rings fit on your fingers like regular jewelry, they’ve been redesigned here to be iron rings that fit around your arm, similar to certain martial arts.

Tonight! Don’t miss the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings during NBA Countdown on @ESPN. Experience it in theaters September 3rd. pic.twitter.com/OORiEUBGUz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 24, 2021

Keen MCU fans might remember the Mandarin was used in a fakeout for Iron Man 3, when it turned out to be facade, Ben Kingston playing a stand-in for the villain. Shang-Chi is exploring the actual Mandarin, and the ancient magic of the ten Makluan Rings.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Crettin, from a script by Crettin, David Callaham, and Andrew Lanham. Liu and Leung are joined in the cast by Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, and more.

Shangi-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will open theatrically on September 3. We’ll update this piece later when the full trailer arrives – watch this space.