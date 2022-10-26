Ryan Reynolds begged Hugh Jackman to do Deadpool 3

You’d be forgiven for thinking we had seen the last of Hugh Jackman in his iconic role as the X-Men character Logan, AKA Wolverine, when he bowed out in style in the superhero movie Logan back in 2017. Hell, even Jackman himself thought he was done, that is, until Ryan Reynolds begged him to be a part of the new Deadpool movie.

The Deadpool 3 release date will see the Merc with a Mouth officially join the MCU, and the comedy movie will also see the return of Jackman in some way, shape or form. It remains to be seen how big a role he will play in the Marvel movie, but he shall return nonetheless.

According to Jackman himself in an interview with Variety, Ryan Reynolds had to beg him to reprise the role for the MCU movie.

Apparently, had been pleading with Jackman “on the daily” to join him for a Deadpool and Wolverine movie. “I think, actually, he’d given up,” Jackman mused, before revealing that he called Reynolds and finally caved.

“I think it was a big shock to him. There was a massive pause, and then he said, ‘I can’t believe the timing of this,'” Jackman added. Turns out, Reynolds was set to meet with Kevin Feige about plans for making Deadpool a part of Marvel’s Phase 5. Now, he could go into that meeting with Hugh Jackman on board, making the project a far more easy sell you would imagine.

Reynolds spoke of his delight at the collaboration too, saying, “To get to be on set with one of my closest friends each and every day is a dream come true. But to do it with these two iconic characters side by side, that’s beyond our wildest dreams.”

We can't wait to see how this all plays out.