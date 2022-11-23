Chris Evans is not a movie star, says Quentin Tarantino in MCU rant

Chris Evans might be People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive, but according to director Quentin Tarantino, the Marvel movie actor is no movie star. Tarantino has been vocal about what he calls the ‘Marvel-ization of Hollywood’ before in previous interviews, and continued the discussion during as recent interview on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast (via Mediaite).

“Part of the Marvel-isation of Hollywood is – you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters,” he said. “But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times…but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”

He added, “I’m not even putting them down frankly, to tell you the truth. But that is one of the — the legacy of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood movies.”

Yet, despite his divisive views on superhero movies, Tarantino insisted that he was still a fan of Marvel. “Look, I used to collect Marvel comics like crazy when I was a kid,” he explained.

“There’s an aspect that if these movies were coming out when I was in my twenties, I would totally be fucking happy and totally love them. I mean, they wouldn’t be the only movies being made. They would be those movies amongst other movies. But, you know, I’m almost 60, so yeah. No, I’m not quite as excited about them.”

