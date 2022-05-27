Avengers: Endgame battle gets every hero’s theme in epic TikTok

A TikTok user named JoJo the Kid has provided their own soundtrack to the epic portals scene in Marvel‘s Avengers: Endgame, by combining each of the superhero’s own themes.

We all remember the big moments of that scene, from “on your left,” to The Hulk jumping out of Ant-Man’s fist, to Cap summoning Mjölnir and uttering the immortal line; “Avengers Assemble.” Alan Silvestri’s Portals has become an iconic piece of music, with 35.5 million plays on Spotify (significantly more than any other track on the Endgame soundtrack).

JoJo the Kid wanted to have some fun with it, however, and he of course starts his version with the Black Panther theme, as T’Challa, Okoye and Shuri are the first to arrive. Sam AKA The Falcon then flies through the same portal that the Wakandans do, and JoJo adds the Falcon’s theme on violins over the Black Panther rhythm. Things start to pick up the pace, as JoJo has to drop the Guardians, Doctor Strange and Spider-Man themes in quick succession. There are, of course, parts where there are so many different characters onscreen that JoJo must use The Avengers theme.

JoJo then adds the Winter Soldier theme for Bucky’s arrival, Scarlet Witch’s theme for Wanda, The Wasp’s theme, Thor’s theme from Ragnarok, and then there’s Iron Man’s theme.

Giant Ant-Man’s arrival is a real highlight of the scene, so of course he gets his own theme. This is followed by the Avengers Tension theme, which leads up to the cry of “Avengers Assemble!” It ends with the Avengers Theme, plus an 80-person choir and extra percussion for that extra punch.

While we unfortunately won’t see the likes of Endgame again, we do still have plenty of Marvel goodness coming up, not least of which is Thor 4, which will see yet another person wielding Mjölnir. To help prepare thineself, check out our guide to MCU Phase 4.