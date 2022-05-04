Patrick Stewart trolls Marvel fans at the Doctor Strange 2 premiere

Patrick Stewart was photographed at the Doctor Strange 2 premiere and couldn’t resist trolling fans who think he’s going to cameo in the new Marvel action movie. Stewart posted a photo of himself on Twitter along with the caption, “Made a cameo appearance at last night’s Doctor Strange premiere.”

The tweet is a reference to fan speculation that Stewart will reprise the role of everyone’s favourite X-Men character Professor Xavier in the upcoming fantasy movie. Stewart has denied however that he’s in the film, despite his voice being heard at one point even going so far as to claim it was just an impersonator.

“You know, people have been imitating my voice ever since I came on the stage 60 years ago. So, I can’t be held responsible for that.” He told ComicBook.com. This puts us in the slightly absurd position where we basically know Stewart’s in the film but can’t say he is because we haven’t seen Multiverse of Madness yet and he keeps denying it. Stewart should have given Alfred Molina some pointers.

Check out Stewart’s tweet here:

Made a cameo appearance at last night’s #DoctorStrange premiere. pic.twitter.com/0uJbmE46QN — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) May 3, 2022

If Stewart is in Doctor Starnge 2 it’s likely this is a different Professor X from the one we saw in the X-Men movies. All of the teasers have hinted the telepathic teacher is in the MCU’s version of The Illuminati a powerful group of heroes who serve almost as an unofficial superhero government.

Docotr Straneg 2 hits theatres on May 5 here in the UK and on May 6 in the US.