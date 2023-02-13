New Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer has Quill bringing us up to date

A new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been debuted to coincide with the Super Bowl. It’s narrated by Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill to begin with, who brings up to speed with things regarding Zoe Saldana’s Gomora.

Quill says; “I’m gonna tell you something. I’m Star-Lord! I formed the Guardians. Met a girl, fell in love…that girl died. But then she came back. Came back a total dick.” Karen Gillan’s Nebula interjects with; “you left out some important information, but that is the gist of it.”

We see much more of new Marvel villain The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) in this trailer and his “mission to create the perfect society.” We also see a little more of Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock, who is told to “incinerate them.” Quill starts tugging on the heartstrings with; “We were always searching for a family until we found each other. Are you ready for one last ride?”

The trailer is set to Rainbow’s Since You’ve Been Gone. The plot synopis reads; “our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora (we presume this means what he considers his version of Gamora), must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life – a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.” Rocket is beloved by all, and considered one of the best MCU characters, so there could be tears all round.

While we wait for the release of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May, check out our guide to Marvel’s Phase 5.