Ms Marvel season 2 teased by directors amid rumours of renewal

Ms Marvel attracted a huge fanbase after the TV series dropped on Disney Plus earlier this year. Although we know that Kamala Khan is going to return in Marvel movie The Marvels alongside Monica Rambeau and Captain Marvel, the widely positive critical reception for the Marvel series may have prompted the House of Mouse to give Ms Marvel season 2 a whirl. That is, if an Instagram post from one the series’ directors is to be believed.

Sharing a new Ms Marvel featurette on Instagram, Adil El Arbi and Bilal Fallah — the two directors of the comedy series, wrote, “Just reminiscing on our time spent in the MCU, who’s ready for season 2?!”

Although Disney Plus and Marvel have not yet confirmed if Ms Marvel was officially renewed for season 2, the fact that the series’ directors are teasing it suggests a sophomore season is more likely than not.

In the featurette, Adil and Bilal shared how Ms Marvel came to be. “We tried to pay homage to what the comics was,” Adil said. “In the comics, Kamala Khan all of a sudden discovers that she has these superpowers, and she’s a big fan of Captain Marvel.”

Bilal continued, “I read the comic book, and it was so full of colour, so full of vibrancy and we really wanted to translate that.” Speaking more about Kamala’s characterization, Adil added, “She’s a huge fan of Captain Marvel, this strong woman superhero, somebody that she basically wants to be but feels that she will never be because, in her mind, she’s just a brown girl from Jersey and she thinks that brown girls from Jersey don’t become a superhero, that they don’t save the world.”

