Morbius is screening at SDCC for some reason

The #MorbiusSweep is continuing to dominate the big screen. After two record-breaking theatrical runs, wherein the thriller movie amassed morbillions of dollars at the box office, the Marvel Legend is now heading to the San Diego Comic Con for a special screening.

According to the San Diego Comic Con schedule, the Morbius screening will take place on Thursday, July 21 at 15:50 PST in the Grand 5 of the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. Morbius stars Joker actor Jared Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius, a medical doctor who is able to cure his rare blood disorder by splicing his genetics with vampire bats, giving him superhuman abilities and a thirst for blood. Like Venom, Morbius is not part of the MCU, and is instead part of Sony’s Sinister Six film series, which focuses on various Spider-Man villains.

Other films being shown that day include Ghostbusters: Afterlife, The Fifth Element, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. OK, honesty time. Morbius was actually a box office and critical flop — even when Sony tried to capitalise on all the memes surrounding Morbius with a second cinematic release.

The official synopsis of Morbius is as follows: “Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others from the same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside of him is soon unleashed.”

Morbius also features Doctor Who star Matt Smith as Michael’s adoptive brother, Batman actor Michael Keaton, who reprises his MCU role as Vulture, and Tyrese Gibson as Simon Stroud.